Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Is Currently -20.13 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.38, to imply a decrease of -0.23% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CAG share’s 52-week high remains $41.30, putting it -20.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.07. The company has a valuation of $16.06B, with an average of 5.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CAG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Caterpillar, Inc.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

After registering a -0.23% downside in the last session, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.60 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.13%, and -6.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.16%. Short interest in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw shorts transact 15.68 million shares and set a 4.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.01, implying an increase of 18.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAG has been trading -33.8% off suggested target high and -7.62% from its likely low.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conagra Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares are -10.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.95% against 7.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -30.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.21% annually.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Conagra Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 3.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Conagra Brands Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.20% of the shares at 86.60% float percentage. In total, 86.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 58.05 million shares (or 12.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 43.11 million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.62 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14.55 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $563.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.16 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 432.03 million.