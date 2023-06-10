Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 10.83% YTD Gain?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s traded shares stood at 5.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.28, to imply an increase of 0.41% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The BSX share’s 52-week high remains $54.17, putting it -5.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.98. The company has a valuation of $73.27B, with an average of 8.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

After registering a 0.41% upside in the last session, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.05 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and -3.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.83%. Short interest in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) saw shorts transact 16.05 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.21, implying an increase of 11.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSX has been trading -22.85% off suggested target high and -1.4% from its likely low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boston Scientific Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares are 12.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.04% against 17.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.40% this quarter before jumping 11.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.44 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.24 billion and $3.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.90% before jumping 8.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -35.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.17% annually.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boston Scientific Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Boston Scientific Corporation insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.96% of the shares at 94.22% float percentage. In total, 93.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 137.37 million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 120.24 million shares, or about 8.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.02 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 43.54 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.01 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.11 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 1.53 billion.