Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Stock?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.60, to imply an increase of 0.60% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The RCKT share’s 52-week high remains $23.64, putting it -0.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $1.82B, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 807.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

After registering a 0.60% upside in the last session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.53 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.06%, and 12.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.59%. Short interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw shorts transact 8.1 million shares and set a 12.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.00, implying an increase of 55.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCKT has been trading -217.8% off suggested target high and -48.31% from its likely low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares are 26.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.52% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.80% this quarter before jumping 8.00% for the next one.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.69% of the shares at 100.47% float percentage. In total, 96.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.69 million shares (or 21.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $302.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.47 million shares, or about 6.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $93.65 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.49 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 32.84 million.