Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Gain Of 28.1% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 5.75% – What Should You Do Now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s traded shares stood at 5.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.21, to imply a decrease of -3.61% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The OWL share’s 52-week high remains $14.04, putting it -25.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.06. The company has a valuation of $15.53B, with an average of 4.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

After registering a -3.61% downside in the last session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.70 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.20%, and 10.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.75%. Short interest in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw shorts transact 20.02 million shares and set a 7.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.69, implying an increase of 23.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OWL has been trading -69.49% off suggested target high and -15.97% from its likely low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blue Owl Capital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) shares are 3.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.64% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 21.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $394.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $417.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $327.25 million and $370.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.70% before jumping 12.40% in the following quarter.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 5.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.