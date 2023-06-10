BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) On Friday – Up 38.45% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares stood at 2.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.15, to imply a decrease of -0.77% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BB share’s 52-week high remains $7.20, putting it -39.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $3.02B, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for BlackBerry Limited (BB), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

After registering a -0.77% downside in the last session, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.37 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.01%, and -1.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.06, implying an increase of 15.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BB has been trading -113.59% off suggested target high and 22.33% from its likely low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BlackBerry Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares are 17.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.78% against 11.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $160.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $163.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $168 million and $166.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.60% before dropping -2.00% in the following quarter.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BlackBerry Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund with 9.44 million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $40.13 million.