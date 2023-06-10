Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Friday – The Stock Is Down -306.98% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares stood at 2.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 13.99% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AUUD share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -306.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $6.12M, with an average of 66570.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 988.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

After registering a 13.99% upside in the last session, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4700 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 13.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and 0.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.85%. Short interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Auddia Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc. insiders hold 21.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.06% of the shares at 23.06% float percentage. In total, 18.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 2.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC with 0.24 million shares, or about 1.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Auddia Inc. (AUUD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 71594.0, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 68730.0.