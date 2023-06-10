Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Stock Has Dropped -2.81% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.54, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The ADM share’s 52-week high remains $98.28, putting it -35.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.92. The company has a valuation of $38.73B, with an average of 2.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the last session, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 74.15 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.79%, and -2.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.87%. Short interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) saw shorts transact 5.28 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.76, implying an increase of 24.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $82.00 and $117.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADM has been trading -61.29% off suggested target high and -13.04% from its likely low.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archer-Daniels-Midland Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) shares are -22.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.87% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.00% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $25.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.79 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.28 billion and $22.3 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.60% before jumping 11.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 61.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.60% annually.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.80, with the share yield ticking at 2.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.41% of the shares at 83.97% float percentage. In total, 83.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 62.57 million shares (or 11.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 47.97 million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.82 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 18.22 million shares. This is just over 3.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.45 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.7 million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about 1.55 billion.