Analysts Say Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Can Reach $105.00 In 12 Months

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 5.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $91.22, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $92.10, putting it -0.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.09. The company has a valuation of $22.52B, with an average of 3.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 92.11 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.79%, and 18.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 84.54%. Short interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw shorts transact 18.77 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.70, implying an increase of 0.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCL has been trading -15.11% off suggested target high and 23.26% from its likely low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are 61.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 162.80% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 173.10% this quarter before jumping 996.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $3.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.81 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.18 billion and $2.99 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.00% before jumping 27.10% in the following quarter.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders hold 13.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.81% of the shares at 86.19% float percentage. In total, 74.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.72 million shares (or 11.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 28.63 million shares, or about 11.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.87 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 19.97 million shares. This is just over 7.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.3 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.39 million, or 6.41% of the shares, all valued at about 1.07 billion.