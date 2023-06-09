Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Have Gained 20.31% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.23, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ZNTL share’s 52-week high remains $32.34, putting it -33.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.55. The company has a valuation of $1.41B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 879.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZNTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.04.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.71 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.87%, and 6.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.31%. Short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw shorts transact 10.62 million shares and set a 13.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.30, implying an increase of 51.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZNTL has been trading -188.9% off suggested target high and -52.7% from its likely low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares are 24.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.57% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.40% this quarter before falling -9.40% for the next one.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.09% of the shares at 113.85% float percentage. In total, 109.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix Capital Management. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.2 million shares (or 15.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $222.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.91 million shares, or about 14.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $215.96 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.73 million shares. This is just over 6.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.16 million, or 3.63% of the shares, all valued at about 52.25 million.