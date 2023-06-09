Why Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s traded shares stood at 2.74 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.38, to imply an increase of 21.92% or $7.44 in intraday trading. The BRZE share’s 52-week high remains $50.97, putting it -23.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.53. The company has a valuation of $3.25B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Braze Inc. (BRZE), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BRZE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

After registering a 21.92% upside in the latest session, Braze Inc. (BRZE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.84 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 21.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.08%, and 39.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.68%. Short interest in Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) saw shorts transact 4.12 million shares and set a 7.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.44, implying an increase of 4.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRZE has been trading -20.83% off suggested target high and 15.42% from its likely low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Braze Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares are 65.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.50% against 18.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $105.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $112.5 million.

#####

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Braze Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Braze Inc. insiders hold 9.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.82% of the shares at 73.05% float percentage. In total, 65.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.67 million shares (or 13.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $356.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cadian Capital Management, LP with 5.58 million shares, or about 8.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $229.84 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about 42.12 million.