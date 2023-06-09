Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Loss Of -1.03 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.79, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The WY share’s 52-week high remains $37.48, putting it -25.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.64. The company has a valuation of $21.36B, with an average of 4.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside in the latest session, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.81 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.33%, and -1.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.31%. Short interest in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) saw shorts transact 8.44 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.70, implying an increase of 18.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WY has been trading -34.27% off suggested target high and -14.13% from its likely low.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Weyerhaeuser Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) shares are -3.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70.53% against -28.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -79.20% this quarter before falling -47.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.97 billion and $2.28 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -31.90% before dropping -15.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -27.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company has its next earnings report out between July 27 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Weyerhaeuser Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Major holders

Weyerhaeuser Company insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.79% of the shares at 86.99% float percentage. In total, 86.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 119.57 million shares (or 16.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.56 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 60.39 million shares, or about 8.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.8 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 33.02 million shares. This is just over 4.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $982.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.37 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 666.03 million.