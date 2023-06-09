Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TOUR share’s 52-week high remains $2.90, putting it -81.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $193.73M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 313.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TOUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the latest session, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7491 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.00%, and 3.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.96%. Short interest in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw shorts transact 1.4 million shares and set a 4.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.06, implying an increase of 77.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.06 and $7.06 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOUR has been trading -341.25% off suggested target high and -341.25% from its likely low.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -46.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $24.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.07 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -59.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.01% annually.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tuniu Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Tuniu Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.86% of the shares at 30.86% float percentage. In total, 30.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.53 million shares (or 38.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2.74 million shares, or about 23.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.13 million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 88047.0, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.