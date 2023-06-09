This Is A Time To Build A Position In Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.81, to imply an increase of 7.74% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The QD share’s 52-week high remains $2.18, putting it -20.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $384.81M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 386.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Qudian Inc. (QD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

After registering a 7.74% upside in the last session, Qudian Inc. (QD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8100 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 7.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.16%, and 41.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.93%. Short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 4.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.21, implying an increase of 74.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.21 and $7.21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QD has been trading -298.34% off suggested target high and -298.34% from its likely low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $51.83 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -166.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.96% annually.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 12 and June 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qudian Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc. insiders hold 6.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.81% of the shares at 11.59% float percentage. In total, 10.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 3.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 2.02 million shares, or about 1.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.42 million.

We also have DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qudian Inc. (QD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.