Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) After -90.41% Decline From High?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s traded shares stood at 3.25 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.44, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The ATAT share’s 52-week high remains $29.40, putting it -90.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.02. The company has a valuation of $2.02B, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 217.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the last session, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.50 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.26%, and -16.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.32%. Short interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $213.85, implying an increase of 92.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $182.75 and $233.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATAT has been trading -1414.64% off suggested target high and -1083.61% from its likely low.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $108.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.56 million.

ATAT Dividends

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s Major holders

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited insiders hold 25.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.16% of the shares at 4.25% float percentage. In total, 3.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CI Investments Inc. with 0.76 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $11.78 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Fds-International Small Cap Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Delaware Group Global & International Fds-International Small Cap Fd holds roughly 27575.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8087.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.