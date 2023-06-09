Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Is Worth Considering At $3.35

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares stood at 7.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.35, to imply a decrease of -2.62% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The SABR share’s 52-week high remains $8.31, putting it -148.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $1.03B, with an average of 9.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

After registering a -2.62% downside in the last session, Sabre Corporation (SABR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.57 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.36%, and -8.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.79%. Short interest in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) saw shorts transact 51.24 million shares and set a 7.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.24, implying an increase of 20.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SABR has been trading -64.18% off suggested target high and -4.48% from its likely low.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sabre Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares are -43.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 30.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $714.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $724.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $657.53 million and $663.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.60% before jumping 9.20% in the following quarter.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sabre Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corporation insiders hold 1.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.15% of the shares at 110.70% float percentage. In total, 109.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 54.79 million shares (or 16.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.44 million shares, or about 11.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $125.43 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 24.83 million shares. This is just over 7.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.03 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 33.59 million.