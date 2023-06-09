Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) Could shrink By -165.15% Or More

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.28, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The RKLB share’s 52-week high remains $7.29, putting it -38.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.48. The company has a valuation of $2.44B, with an average of 3.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RKLB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.41 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.39%, and 34.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.05%. Short interest in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) saw shorts transact 25.71 million shares and set a 8.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.94, implying an increase of 40.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.55 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKLB has been trading -165.15% off suggested target high and 13.83% from its likely low.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rocket Lab USA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares are 32.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.69% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $61.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.47 million and $60.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.40% before jumping 37.70% in the following quarter.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rocket Lab USA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Rocket Lab USA Inc. insiders hold 18.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.85% of the shares at 68.32% float percentage. In total, 55.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VK Services, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 74.75 million shares (or 15.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $394.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer Management Co. LLC with 57.02 million shares, or about 11.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $301.08 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF holds roughly 10.92 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.07 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 42.62 million.