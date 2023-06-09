Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (NASDAQ: PAGP) Stock Falls -1.03 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.41, to imply a decrease of -1.03% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The PAGP share’s 52-week high remains $14.65, putting it -1.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.39. The company has a valuation of $2.75B, with an average of 2.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PAGP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the latest session, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.65 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.69%, and 8.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.84%. Short interest in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) saw shorts transact 7.37 million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.42, implying an increase of 12.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAGP has been trading -52.67% off suggested target high and 2.85% from its likely low.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plains GP Holdings L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) shares are 16.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.12% against -11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 3.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.78 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.36 billion and $16.78 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -21.90% before dropping -19.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 180.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P. has its next earnings report out on August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.07, with the share yield ticking at 7.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Plains GP Holdings L.P. insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.80% of the shares at 92.19% float percentage. In total, 89.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Energy Income Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.4 million shares (or 6.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $192.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 12.84 million shares, or about 6.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $184.89 million.

We also have First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds roughly 10.25 million shares. This is just over 5.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.39 million, or 4.47% of the shares, all valued at about 120.81 million.