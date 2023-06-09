Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Is Up 13.60% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares stood at 3.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.52, to imply a decrease of -0.35% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The WOOF share’s 52-week high remains $17.17, putting it -101.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.29. The company has a valuation of $2.44B, with an average of 3.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WOOF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

After registering a -0.35% downside in the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.60 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.60%, and -14.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.13%. Short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw shorts transact 15.33 million shares and set a 7.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.82, implying an increase of 13.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WOOF has been trading -40.85% off suggested target high and 29.58% from its likely low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares are -16.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.00% against -2.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -68.40% this quarter before falling -43.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.52 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -44.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.80% annually.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 22 and August 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. insiders hold 65.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.74% of the shares at 184.30% float percentage. In total, 63.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 26.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $537.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 8.21 million shares, or about 3.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $73.92 million.

We also have Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.58 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.74 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 25.99 million.