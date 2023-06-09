Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.31, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The IRT share’s 52-week high remains $22.62, putting it -23.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.55. The company has a valuation of $3.99B, with an average of 2.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

#####

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) trade information

After registering a 0.30% upside in the latest session, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.72 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.86%, and 6.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.57%. Short interest in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw shorts transact 7.93 million shares and set a 4.28 days time to cover.

#####

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Independence Realty Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) shares are 4.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.41% against 3.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $165.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.76 million and $160.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.90% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 29.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.06% annually.

IRT Dividends

Independence Realty Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Independence Realty Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 3.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s Major holders

Independence Realty Trust Inc. insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.76% of the shares at 89.29% float percentage. In total, 88.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 33.13 million shares (or 14.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $605.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 31.82 million shares, or about 14.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $581.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 9.9 million shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $181.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.97 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 127.49 million.