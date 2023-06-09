Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply an increase of 13.18% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The MIRO share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -239.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $32.38M, with an average of 37650.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MIRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) trade information

After registering a 13.18% upside in the latest session, Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7920 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 13.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 46.00%, and 30.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.17%. Short interest in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 13.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 83.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MIRO has been trading -927.4% off suggested target high and -105.48% from its likely low.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Miromatrix Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) shares are -64.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.59% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.50% this quarter before jumping 35.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -99.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4k and $12k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

#####

MIRO Dividends

Miromatrix Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s Major holders

Miromatrix Medical Inc. insiders hold 17.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.35% of the shares at 29.57% float percentage. In total, 24.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Light Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 8.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gagnon Securities, LLC with 1.44 million shares, or about 5.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 0.72 million.