Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) Up Almost 42.61% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s traded shares stood at 44.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.64, to imply an increase of 10.81% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The MGRX share’s 52-week high remains $4.37, putting it -166.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $24.06M, with an average of 5.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

After registering a 10.81% upside in the last session, Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3800 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 10.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 49.09%, and 42.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.00%. Short interest in Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) estimates and forecasts

MGRX Dividends

Mangoceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mangoceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders

Mangoceuticals Inc. insiders hold 61.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4665.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7650.0.