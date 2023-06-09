LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) Has Fallen -183.85% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.60, to imply an increase of 16.07% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The LVTX share’s 52-week high remains $7.38, putting it -183.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $49.89M, with an average of 3.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 611.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LVTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information

After registering a 16.07% upside in the last session, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.79 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 16.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.84%, and 45.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.71%. Short interest in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw shorts transact 21240.0 shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LVTX has been trading -938.46% off suggested target high and -130.77% from its likely low.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LAVA Therapeutics N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) shares are -58.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.47% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.00% this quarter before falling -76.70% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $987k and $461k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

LVTX Dividends

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has its next earnings report out on June 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s Major holders

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. insiders hold 28.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.71% of the shares at 64.01% float percentage. In total, 45.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Novo Holdings A/S. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.07 million shares (or 11.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.07 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.44 million.

We also have Bruce & Co., Inc. and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bruce & Co., Inc. holds roughly 100000.0 shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11124.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 24917.0.