Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Shares Fall :-53.06% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s traded shares stood at 3.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply a decrease of -0.51% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HUT share’s 52-week high remains $3.70, putting it -88.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $580.28M, with an average of 5.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

After registering a -0.51% downside in the last session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2200 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.26%, and 10.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 130.59%. Short interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw shorts transact 13.59 million shares and set a 1.67 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.03, implying an increase of 3.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUT has been trading -53.06% off suggested target high and 23.47% from its likely low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hut 8 Mining Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) shares are 76.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 19.80%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Hut 8 Mining Corp. insiders hold 5.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.72% of the shares at 10.32% float percentage. In total, 9.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 1.61 million shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.97 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 6.49 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 2.97 million.