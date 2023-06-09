Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) Spiked 8.05% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.31, to imply a decrease of -0.52% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The HTZ share’s 52-week high remains $22.46, putting it -29.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.49. The company has a valuation of $5.38B, with an average of 2.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HTZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside in the latest session, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.75 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.05%, and 8.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.48%. Short interest in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) saw shorts transact 19.15 million shares and set a 6.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.80, implying an increase of 24.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTZ has been trading -55.98% off suggested target high and -9.76% from its likely low.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hertz Global Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) shares are 6.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.02% against -5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.90% this quarter before falling -3.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.44 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.34 billion and $2.5 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.30% before jumping 7.60% in the following quarter.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.46% of the shares at 100.92% float percentage. In total, 100.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Knighthead Capital Management, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 181.46 million shares (or 57.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.35 million shares, or about 5.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $283.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.55 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 67.13 million.