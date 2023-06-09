Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Gains 25.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.96, to imply a decrease of -1.00% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GOTU share’s 52-week high remains $5.49, putting it -85.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $704.66M, with an average of 4.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

After registering a -1.00% downside in the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.08%, and 1.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.42%. Short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) saw shorts transact 9.91 million shares and set a 4.36 days time to cover.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 100.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.03% annually.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 06 and September 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc. insiders hold 4.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.66% of the shares at 19.47% float percentage. In total, 18.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Keystone Investors Pte Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 3.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.48 million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $23.13 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 7.03 million.