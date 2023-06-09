Following A -0.54% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)?

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.48, to imply a decrease of -2.43% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The MANU share’s 52-week high remains $27.34, putting it -47.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.41. The company has a valuation of $2.97B, with an average of 1.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Manchester United plc (MANU), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MANU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the last session, Manchester United plc (MANU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.39 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.54%, and -8.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.79%. Short interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw shorts transact 3.03 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.79, implying an increase of 6.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.38 and $20.19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MANU has been trading -9.25% off suggested target high and -4.87% from its likely low.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Manchester United plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Manchester United plc (MANU) shares are -16.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.14% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.80% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $169.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $188.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $178.74 million and $140.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.00% before jumping 34.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -700.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.05% annually.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc has its next earnings report out between June 09 and June 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Manchester United plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 0.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Manchester United plc insiders hold 5.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.42% of the shares at 93.48% float percentage. In total, 88.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lindsell Train Limited. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.07 million shares (or 20.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ariel Investments, LLC with 6.94 million shares, or about 13.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $128.2 million.

We also have Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Manchester United plc (MANU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Ariel Fund holds roughly 2.88 million shares. This is just over 5.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 27.37 million.