Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -32.59% Year-To-Date

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $178.62, to imply a decrease of -1.53% or -$2.78 in intraday trading. The ENPH share’s 52-week high remains $339.92, putting it -90.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $152.15. The company has a valuation of $24.81B, with an average of 2.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

#####

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 186.80 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.78%, and 10.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.59%. Short interest in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw shorts transact 6.9 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

#####

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enphase Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares are -43.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 20.56% against 31.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.70% this quarter before jumping 11.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $727.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $777.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $530.2 million and $612.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.20% before jumping 27.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 86.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 170.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.86% annually.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enphase Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.36% of the shares at 82.45% float percentage. In total, 80.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.82 million shares (or 11.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.33 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.88 million shares, or about 10.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.13 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 838.29 million.