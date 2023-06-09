Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.69, to imply an increase of 3.36% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The CUK share’s 52-week high remains $11.86, putting it -1.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.43. The company has a valuation of $15.36B, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

After registering a 3.36% upside in the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.84 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.94%, and 24.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.59%. Short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw shorts transact 3.95 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.20, implying a decrease of -4.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CUK has been trading -53.98% off suggested target high and 40.12% from its likely low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carnival Corporation & plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares are 45.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.30% against 16.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20.42 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 39.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.40% annually.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc has its next earnings report out between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corporation & plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.82% of the shares at 23.82% float percentage. In total, 23.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristeia Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.32 million shares (or 7.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 3.64 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $42.57 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19310.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.