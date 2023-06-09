Boom Or Bust: What Are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOTH) Future Prospects?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.20, to imply a decrease of -0.62% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The HOTH share’s 52-week high remains $17.49, putting it -446.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $10.85M, with an average of 10.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HOTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside in the last session, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.30 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 68.42%, and 93.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.97%. Short interest in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw shorts transact 40280.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying an increase of 66.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOTH has been trading -337.5% off suggested target high and -56.25% from its likely low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 34.60% this quarter before jumping 68.70% for the next one.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.20% of the shares at 5.26% float percentage. In total, 5.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39915.0 shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10437.0 shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $33398.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2593.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8297.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1988.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 6361.0.