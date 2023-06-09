Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Stocks Fall -51.97% YTD; What Next For It?

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s traded shares stood at 3.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.06, to imply a decrease of -6.61% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The BIG share’s 52-week high remains $29.25, putting it -314.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.78. The company has a valuation of $164.43M, with an average of 5.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Big Lots Inc. (BIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give BIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.79.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

After registering a -6.61% downside in the last session, Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.02 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -6.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.97%, and -20.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.97%. Short interest in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw shorts transact 10.64 million shares and set a 7.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.85, implying a decrease of -3.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIG has been trading -126.63% off suggested target high and 43.34% from its likely low.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Big Lots Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) shares are -58.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.30% against 6.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.20% this quarter before jumping 12.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 28 and September 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Big Lots Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 17.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Big Lots Inc. insiders hold 3.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.42% of the shares at 116.31% float percentage. In total, 112.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.81 million shares (or 16.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.34 million shares, or about 14.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30.67 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Big Lots Inc. (BIG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.19 million shares. This is just over 7.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 6.03% of the shares, all valued at about 12.35 million.