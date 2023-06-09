Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Surged -56.75% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -2.37% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $1.94, putting it -273.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $232.18M, with an average of 3.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

After registering a -2.37% downside in the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5600 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.91%, and -15.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.28%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw shorts transact 31.34 million shares and set a 10.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.40, implying an increase of 62.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.34 and $1.45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACB has been trading -178.85% off suggested target high and -157.69% from its likely low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aurora Cannabis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are -56.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.66% against 17.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $48.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.83 million and $37.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.50% before jumping 27.50% in the following quarter.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.37% of the shares at 17.38% float percentage. In total, 17.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.35 million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.81 million shares, or about 1.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.04 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 10.77 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 1.21 million.