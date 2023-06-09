At $0.35 Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Is Worth A Gamble

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply a decrease of -28.56% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The TKAT share’s 52-week high remains $2.17, putting it -520.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -25.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $17.64M, with an average of 85160.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 77.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

After registering a -28.56% downside in the latest session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5000 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -28.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.96%, and -38.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.41%. Short interest in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TKAT has been trading -185.71% off suggested target high and -185.71% from its likely low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $304k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -87.20% before jumping 42.40% in the following quarter.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Takung Art Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co. Ltd. insiders hold 9.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.04% of the shares at 1.14% float percentage. In total, 1.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 80509.0 shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27373.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 76000.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $25840.0.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 76000.0 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25840.0