Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI) Could Increase In Price By -290.62% Or More

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.28, to imply an increase of 11.22% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The AKLI share’s 52-week high remains $37.58, putting it -2835.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $90.62M, with an average of 32479.999999999996 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 302.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Akili Inc. (AKLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AKLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

After registering a 11.22% upside in the latest session, Akili Inc. (AKLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 11.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.32%, and 2.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.20%. Short interest in Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.35, implying an increase of 61.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKLI has been trading -290.62% off suggested target high and -36.72% from its likely low.

Akili Inc. (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akili Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Akili Inc. (AKLI) shares are -22.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.33% against 10.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 392.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $113k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $240k.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akili Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Akili Inc. insiders hold 18.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.86% of the shares at 66.08% float percentage. In total, 53.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Social Capital Group LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.87 million shares (or 15.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 11.51 million shares, or about 14.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $18.41 million.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akili Inc. (AKLI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40859.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 67417.0.