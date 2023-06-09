After Plunging -6.61% During Past Week, Is Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Still A Buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares stood at 2.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.13, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BITF share’s 52-week high remains $2.33, putting it -106.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $329.28M, with an average of 3.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BITF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Thursday, 06/08/23, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.61%, and 7.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.82%. Short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw shorts transact 5.92 million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.38, implying an increase of 52.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BITF has been trading -165.49% off suggested target high and -76.99% from its likely low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bitfarms Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are 126.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.13% against 19.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $35.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.63 million.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitfarms Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders hold 7.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.96% of the shares at 18.26% float percentage. In total, 16.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.28 million shares (or 3.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.89 million shares, or about 1.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.27 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 8.55 million shares. This is just over 3.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.88 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 3.25 million.