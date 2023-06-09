After A Decline Of -570.97% From The High, Can Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Recover Quickly?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31. The AHI share’s 52-week high remains $2.08, putting it -570.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $10.24M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AHI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3469 this Thursday, 06/08/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.59%, and -8.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.39%. Short interest in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) saw shorts transact 86600.0 shares and set a 3.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 89.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHI has been trading -867.74% off suggested target high and -867.74% from its likely low.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.80% of the shares at 0.80% float percentage. In total, 0.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 82093.0 shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25448.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 13107.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4063.0.