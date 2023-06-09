A Look At Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares stood at 3.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decrease of -5.66% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The COMP share’s 52-week high remains $6.32, putting it -72.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.84. The company has a valuation of $1.61B, with an average of 3.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Compass Inc. (COMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

After registering a -5.66% downside in the last session, Compass Inc. (COMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.19 this Thursday, 06/08/23, dropping -5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and 31.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.51%. Short interest in Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw shorts transact 17.12 million shares and set a 4.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.31, implying an increase of 14.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COMP has been trading -63.49% off suggested target high and 4.63% from its likely low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compass Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compass Inc. (COMP) shares are 32.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.29% against 17.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.50% this quarter before jumping 80.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.02 billion and $1.49 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.20% before dropping -7.40% in the following quarter.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compass Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc. insiders hold 2.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.94% of the shares at 66.56% float percentage. In total, 64.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 132.37 million shares (or 28.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $427.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39.34 million shares, or about 8.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $127.07 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass Inc. (COMP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 10.6 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.51 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 19.82 million.