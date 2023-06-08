Why Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decrease of -1.90% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The URG share’s 52-week high remains $1.50, putting it -45.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $262.60M, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

After registering a -1.90% downside in the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.58%, and 9.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.43%. Short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw shorts transact 9.97 million shares and set a 9.55 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ur-Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are -14.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.50% against 11.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 159,900.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $930k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.09 million.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ur-Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.74% of the shares at 41.42% float percentage. In total, 40.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MMCAP International, Inc. SPC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.49 million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 13.85 million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14.69 million.

We also have Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF holds roughly 10.46 million shares. This is just over 3.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.0 million, or 3.78% of the shares, all valued at about 10.6 million.