Why Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares stood at 13.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.54, to imply a decrease of -8.17% or -$2.54 in intraday trading. The UPST share’s 52-week high remains $47.46, putting it -66.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.93. The company has a valuation of $2.37B, with an average of 11.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), translating to a mean rating of 3.90. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 8 analyst(s) give UPST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

After registering a -8.17% downside in the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.50 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -8.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.77%, and 113.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 115.89%. Short interest in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw shorts transact 24.8 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.61, implying a decrease of -126.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UPST has been trading 40.43% off suggested target high and 78.98% from its likely low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Upstart Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are 64.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -319.05% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -700.00% this quarter before jumping 112.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $134.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $228.16 million and $169.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.10% before dropping -10.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -65.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -191.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Upstart Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.