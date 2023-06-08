Why Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.68, to imply a decrease of -8.70% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The COEP share’s 52-week high remains $21.42, putting it -1175.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $43.83M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 405.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COEP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

After registering a -8.70% downside in the latest session, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -8.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.59%, and 9.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.71%. Short interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 66.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COEP has been trading -257.14% off suggested target high and -138.1% from its likely low.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 52.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.50% of the shares at 40.72% float percentage. In total, 19.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 81672.0 shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 64749.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2844.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4833.0