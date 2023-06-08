Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) Added 16.67 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s traded shares stood at 4.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.34, to imply an increase of 8.23% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The UNIT share’s 52-week high remains $11.41, putting it -162.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.94. The company has a valuation of $968.69M, with an average of 2.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give UNIT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

After registering a 8.23% upside in the last session, Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.37 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 8.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.67%, and 14.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.52%. Short interest in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw shorts transact 20.29 million shares and set a 6.83 days time to cover.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uniti Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) shares are -40.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.57% against -5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.60% this quarter before jumping 116.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $290.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $291.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $283.98 million and $283.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before jumping 2.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -108.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.40% annually.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uniti Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 13.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

Uniti Group Inc. insiders hold 1.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.69% of the shares at 89.71% float percentage. In total, 88.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.05 million shares (or 16.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $138.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.45 million shares, or about 16.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $136.49 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 18.05 million shares. This is just over 7.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.58 million, or 4.44% of the shares, all valued at about 69.75 million.