There Has Been A -6.57% Decline For Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE). So What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 236.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -6.57% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $7.85, putting it -2278.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $347.85M, with an average of 107.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 69.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a -6.57% downside in the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4100 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -6.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.52%, and 26.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.12%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 161.28 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 81.80% this quarter before jumping 74.20% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14 million.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders hold 25.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.36% of the shares at 9.92% float percentage. In total, 7.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.93 million shares (or 2.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.17 million shares, or about 1.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8.91 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.15 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.63 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 2.46 million.