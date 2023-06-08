Should You Expect Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) To Recover From Its 13.22% Gain From Highs?

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO)’s traded shares stood at 4.78 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply an increase of 8.04% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The ONFO share’s 52-week high remains $3.66, putting it -202.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $5.82M, with an average of 7.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONFO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) trade information

After registering a 8.04% upside in the latest session, Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 8.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.72%, and 2.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.39%. Short interest in Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) saw shorts transact 61410.0 shares and set a 5.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 59.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONFO has been trading -147.93% off suggested target high and -147.93% from its likely low.

ONFO Dividends

Onfolio Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Onfolio Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO)’s Major holders

Onfolio Holdings Inc. insiders hold 36.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.44% of the shares at 13.38% float percentage. In total, 8.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 4.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 90210.0 shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds roughly 2887.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4330.0