Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Dropped -81.11% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RAIN share’s 52-week high remains $14.48, putting it -1022.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $41.36M, with an average of 3.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RAIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the last session, Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3789 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.22%, and -86.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.88%. Short interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) saw shorts transact 1.12 million shares and set a 6.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.95, implying an increase of 85.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAIN has been trading -1760.47% off suggested target high and 22.48% from its likely low.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rain Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) shares are -81.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.53% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.70% this quarter before jumping 41.20% for the next one.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rain Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Rain Oncology Inc. insiders hold 15.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.90% of the shares at 102.53% float percentage. In total, 86.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 13.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 2.98 million shares, or about 11.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $26.03 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 2.67 million.