Now Is The Time To Build A Position In UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares stood at 19.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.92, to imply a decrease of -7.91% or -$1.54 in intraday trading. The PATH share’s 52-week high remains $22.30, putting it -24.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.40. The company has a valuation of $9.87B, with an average of 22.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

After registering a -7.91% downside in the last session, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.94 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -7.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.17%, and 33.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.99%. Short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw shorts transact 31.87 million shares and set a 5.89 days time to cover.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UiPath Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are 35.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 128.57% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 250.00% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $282.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $315.08 million.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UiPath Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders hold 11.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.06% of the shares at 75.58% float percentage. In total, 67.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 44.89 million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $788.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.96 million shares, or about 6.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $526.11 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 27.22 million shares. This is just over 5.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $477.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.21 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 117.0 million.