Now Is The Time To Build A Position In T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s traded shares stood at 35.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply an increase of 2.28% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TTOO share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -18650.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $2.06M, with an average of 78.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

After registering a 2.28% upside in the last session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1470 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.33%, and -72.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.32%. Short interest in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 87.80% this quarter before jumping 90.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -38.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.91 million and $5.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -51.80% before dropping -32.20% in the following quarter.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T2 Biosystems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

T2 Biosystems Inc. insiders hold 0.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.97% of the shares at 7.03% float percentage. In total, 6.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 3.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 0.65 million shares, or about 2.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43087.0, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 61183.0.