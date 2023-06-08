Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Stock Falling -39.75% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 41.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply an increase of 9.46% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $8.97, putting it -1420.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $416.80M, with an average of 41.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a 9.46% upside in the last session, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6275 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 9.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.90%, and -39.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.53%. Short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 110.7 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.71, implying an increase of 78.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKLA has been trading -1255.93% off suggested target high and -69.49% from its likely low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nikola Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are -77.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.42% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.00% this quarter before jumping 35.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 188.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $15.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.13 million and $22.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.80% before jumping 37.90% in the following quarter.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nikola Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders hold 15.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.13% of the shares at 28.58% float percentage. In total, 24.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.97 million shares (or 5.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Antara Capital Lp with 36.81 million shares, or about 5.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $44.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.51 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.64 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 18.66 million.