New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) Wednesday â€“ The Stock Is Down -113.84% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $29.49, to imply a decrease of -6.35% or -$2.0 in intraday trading. The NFE shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $63.06, putting it -113.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.06. The company has a valuation of $6.17B, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NFE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered â€” below 25-cents per share â€” so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investorsâ€¦ it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

After registering a -6.35% downside in the latest session, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.57 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.85%, and -2.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.48%. Short interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw shorts transact 6.62 million shares and set a 5.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.60, implying an increase of 41.72% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $61.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NFE has been trading -106.85% off suggested target high and -5.12% from its likely low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Fortress Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares are -35.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 424.73% against -18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 207.40% this quarter before jumping 269.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $674.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $837.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $584.86 million and $618.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.30% before jumping 35.40% in the following quarter.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)â€™s Major holders

New Fortress Energy Inc. insiders hold 54.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.85% of the shares at 113.67% float percentage. In total, 51.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Great Mountain Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.56 million shares (or 12.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $761.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 13.4 million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $399.03 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.12 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $122.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.42 million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about 101.78 million.