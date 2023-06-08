Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Drops -5.26% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.08, to imply a decrease of -6.09% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The LILM shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $3.37, putting it -212.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $474.18M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Lilium N.V. (LILM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LILM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered â€” below 25-cents per share â€” so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investorsâ€¦ it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

After registering a -6.09% downside in the last session, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -6.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.86%, and 16.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.26%. Short interest in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) saw shorts transact 9.43 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 69.14% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LILM has been trading -455.56% off suggested target high and 7.41% from its likely low.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lilium N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares are -25.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.95% against 11.30%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lilium N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)â€™s Major holders

Lilium N.V. insiders hold 63.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.94% of the shares at 38.24% float percentage. In total, 13.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.31 million shares (or 4.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with 9.22 million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.0 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 82031.0.