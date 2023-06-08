Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Plunging -10.54% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.35, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $8.26, putting it -54.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.30. The company has a valuation of $914.48M, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LICY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.52 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.35%, and 4.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.39%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 14.19 million shares and set a 10.71 days time to cover.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -41.70% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $8.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.6 million.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders hold 34.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.59% of the shares at 70.60% float percentage. In total, 46.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Covalis Capital LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.47 million shares (or 7.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 7.28 million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $40.97 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.01 million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about 10.92 million.