HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP): Is This The Time To Buy?

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s traded shares stood at 5.44 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.23, to imply a decrease of -24.58% or -$8.54 in intraday trading. The HCP share’s 52-week high remains $44.34, putting it -69.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.50. The company has a valuation of $6.70B, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

After registering a -24.58% downside in the latest session, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.39 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -24.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.75%, and -14.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.08%. Short interest in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) saw shorts transact 5.67 million shares and set a 4.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.18, implying an increase of 20.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCP has been trading -60.12% off suggested target high and 0.88% from its likely low.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HashiCorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares are 2.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.09% against 17.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.40% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $141.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $152.17 million.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HashiCorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

HashiCorp Inc. insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.58% of the shares at 76.55% float percentage. In total, 73.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.2 million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $295.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.14 million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $215.09 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 4.44 million shares. This is just over 4.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $117.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 3.14% of the shares, all valued at about 79.48 million.